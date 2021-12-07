$42 million water assistance program aims to assist low-income families

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced a new program available to assist low-income Illinois families experiencing economic hardship.
A new water billing assistance program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), provides $42 million in shut-off avoidance for residents unable to pay their water and sewer bills.
Residents in need of financial support can visit www.helpillinoisfamilies.com for more information on how to apply for water and other assistance this season.
“Illinois is launching the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program – $42 million to help residents keep up with their water and sewage bills, avoiding utility shut offs and ensuring the roof over their head is also a home,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Together with the $327 million I announced in September for energy bill assistance and the Community Services Block Grant Program, our total available funds for utility bills and other household expenses are at a record level. We’ve been able to help Illinoisans avoid 112,000 utility disconnections across the state and will be providing hundreds of millions of additional dollars in the months ahead.”
For customers of the regulated water utilities, nearly 20% of households are paying late fees and five percent are shut off or in immediate danger of being shut off.
New LIHWAP funds are being made available to low-income families who are facing disconnection, those who have already been shut off, or those currently facing arrearages of $250 or more.
Families have several options when seeking water and utility assistance funds. Eligible applicants can visit DCEO's website helpillinoisfamilies.com to fill out a request for service form, can contact the hotline at 1-833-711-0374, or may visit any one of 34 Community Action Agencies located statewide.
To be eligible, Illinois families must demonstrate that they are within 200 percent of the federal poverty line. For a family of four, this means combined income of $54,000 or less. To find out if you are eligible, please visit helpillinoisfamilies.com. LIHWAP applications will be accepted now through August 31, 2023 or until funds are exhausted.
To apply for these programs or water assistance, visit DCEO's website helpillinoisfamilies.com, or contact the hotline service providing real-time assistance in over 30 languages at 1-833-711-0374.