 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harrisburg police need help identifying suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
crime, security camera
Harrisburg Rural King theft suspect

HARRISBURG, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Police need your help identifying a theft suspect.

The Harrisburg Police Department put out a Facebook post showing several photos of the suspect at Rural King on January 9th, 2022. 

He's wearing a tan coat, a plaid shirt, and jeans. Authorities say he left the store in a white sedan. It appears the hub cap is missing on the back passenger tire. 

For a look at additional photos of the suspect, click here

Anyone with information should call the Saline County Sheriff's Office. 

Tags

Brooke Schlyer is the midday producer and co-anchor. She also reports for the 4 p.m. newscast. 

Recommended for you