Harrisburg police need help identifying suspect

HARRISBURG, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Police need your help identifying a theft suspect.
The Harrisburg Police Department put out a Facebook post showing several photos of the suspect at Rural King on January 9th, 2022.
He's wearing a tan coat, a plaid shirt, and jeans. Authorities say he left the store in a white sedan. It appears the hub cap is missing on the back passenger tire.
For a look at additional photos of the suspect, click here.
Anyone with information should call the Saline County Sheriff's Office.