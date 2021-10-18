You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thai D owner executive produces "The Search" documentary

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- The owner of Marion's Thai D is the executive producer of a new documentary called "The Rescue."

Thai D owner executive produces "The Search" documentary

The film is about the search for the Wild Boars youth soccer team and their coach who were trapped in a cave complex in Thailand.

The documentary contains never-before-seen-footage.

The producer says he's never made a film before but it's been an amazing experience. He also took part in the search to help find the team.

"It's a really good positive story to encourage people to see what can be done when we are trying to work together. So for me that's what I take away from this documentary," said Thanet Natisri.

The documentary is out now in theaters. 

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Maya Skinner is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Maya joined the team in 2019 and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018 with a Bachelor’s in Communication with a focus in Mass Media.

Recommended for you