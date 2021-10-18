Thai D owner executive produces "The Search" documentary

(WSIL) -- The owner of Marion's Thai D is the executive producer of a new documentary called "The Rescue."
The film is about the search for the Wild Boars youth soccer team and their coach who were trapped in a cave complex in Thailand.
The documentary contains never-before-seen-footage.
The producer says he's never made a film before but it's been an amazing experience. He also took part in the search to help find the team.
"It's a really good positive story to encourage people to see what can be done when we are trying to work together. So for me that's what I take away from this documentary," said Thanet Natisri.
The documentary is out now in theaters.