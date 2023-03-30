Homes are evacuated after train carrying ethanol derails and catches fire in Minnesota

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro

.River levels are falling along the Big Muddy River and are expected
to fall below flood stage at Plumfield on Friday and at Murphysboro
on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 16.9 feet
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Homes are evacuated after train carrying ethanol derails and catches fire in Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
A train carrying an unknown substance derailed Thursday morning in the city of Raymond, Minnesota.

 WCCO

A train hauling ethanol derailed Thursday morning in Raymond, Minnesota, igniting several rail cars and forcing nearby residents to evacuate, officials said.

Preliminary information suggests 14 of the train's 40 cars were carrying hazardous material, "including ethanol, which was released -- leading to a fire," US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN on Thursday.

The train was carrying mixed freight, including ethanol and corn syrup, said Lena Kent, general director of public affairs for BNSF Railway.

Ethanol is a highly flammable chemical. Exposure can lead to coughing, dizziness, the feeling of burning eyes, drowsiness and unconsciousness.

The derailment happened around 1 a.m., the Raymond Fire Department posted on Facebook. Homes within a half-mile of the derailment were evacuated, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said.

There were no injuries immediately reported, and railroad personnel will work with first responders, Kent said.

The main track is blocked, and an estimated time for reopening the line was not available.

"The City of Raymond is not accessible to the public, so Unity Church in Prinsburg is willing to be a drop off location for bottled water and snacks for the firemen," the wife of a fire department member said, according to the department's Facebook page. "These brave souls have been working hard for hours already, and have several hours of work ahead for them."

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed a nearby highway due to the derailment and blaze, the fire department said.

The derailment happened nearly two months after another train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio -- igniting a dayslong inferno, spewing poisonous fumes into the air and killing thousands of fish.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.