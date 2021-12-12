Regional Emergency Operations center updates tornado response efforts in western Kentucky

(WSIL) -- The Regional Emergency Operations Center at Mayfield is coordinating a multi-agency response to the catastrophic tornado that caused major damage in Mayfield/Graves County and areas of Marshall County.
Rescue and recovery efforts continue at the Candle Factor on Mayfield’s west side.
Shelter
An initial assessment determined that more than 400 people are likely to seek emergency overnight shelter and many will require shelter for a week or more.
Overnight there were approximately 100 in shelters overnight. There are numerous families who are staying in their homes outside of the damage corridor who do not have electricity, but may need assistance with food.
The Red Cross has established shelters at the following locations:
- First United Methodist Church
- 100 Church St.
- Hickman, KY 42050
- Justin Jackson
- 270-254-0261
- Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church
- 334 Lebanon St, Wingo, KY 42088
- Contact: Pastor RB Mays
- 270-983-0333
- The Way Center
- 449 Lebanon Street, Wingo, KY, 42088
- Contact: Pastor Ike Murphy
- 270-564-0699
- Fancy Farm Knights of Columbus Hall
- 20 KY Hwy 39
- Fancy Farm,Kentucky, 42039,
- Contact: Todd Hayden, Commissioner
- 270-705-1051
- Lone Oak First Baptist Church
- 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003
- Contact: Pastor Hank Garner
- 704-699-3473
Volunteers - General
At this time the response effort has sufficient volunteers. Volunteers should be part of an organized group that has a specific mission in mind. In the coming weeks volunteers will be needed to assist individual home and business owners with cleanup efforts. Groups who are organizing volunteers to assist with cleanup efforts in coming weeks should call 270-331-1979.
Volunteers- Medical
There is a need for a shelter directed at individuals with medial needs. Volunteers with medial skills may call 270-804-1742 to contact the health department for info.
Transportation
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews from Ballard, McCracken, Crittenden, and Livingston counties are on-site assisting the Graves County Highway Maintenance Crew with efforts to clear as many city streets and county roads as possible over the next week. They will be working closely with local utility personnel to assure the safety of crews and the public when power lines are encountered. Initially, crews will only remove material along the roadway and sidewalks. Removal of debris from private property will wait until later. Efforts are now focused on clearing streets to facilitate a damage assessment survey.
Family Unification
His House Church is establishing a center to assist those with missing family members. The center will collect basic information to be shared with police agencies who are attempting to more accurately determine the number of missing. His House Church is located at 1250 KY Hwy 303/Cuba Road, Mayfield, KY.
Electric Utilities
West KY RECC reports of their 30,000 members, approximately 28,000 are without electrical service. An initial assessment indicates more than 150 utility poles are damaged or destroyed. Nine of the system’s 13 sub stations are damaged or otherwise not energized. Customers may check the WKRECC Facebook page for more info. Mayfield Electric and Water has similar issues. Has 25 mutual-aid crews on-site to assist with restoring power - an effort that could take a week or more to complete. Each crew will be escorted by a local utility representative. WKRECC crews and emergency response crews will be assisting Mayfield Electric & Water on Monday. A Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) survey of cross-country transmission lines indicates some significant transmission issues. Crews are mobilizing- there is no estimated repair schedule.
Outside Assistance
50 National Guard members are on-site to assist law enforcement with security functions. There is a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew for Mayfield and parts of Graves County impacted by the tornado.
Medical Services
Jackson Purchase Median Center is at capacity. Additional ambulances will be stationed at the hospital to assist with patient transfers should the need arise.
Additional Assistance
Counseling teams will be available for families of victims and those who are in need of trauma counseling due to their experiences during the tornado. A mechanism for contacting the teams is being developed.
Medication and Package Deliveries
FedEx is at Lindwood Motors at 2007 SR 45 North Mayfield and will contact customers directly for packages.
UPS will also be meeting customers at this same location and UPS will make contact with customers when they arrive at Linwood.
This is for people in the city of Mayfield and damaged areas.