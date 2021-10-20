Fowler Bonan Foundation to host holiday meal fundraiser

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Fowler Bonan Foundation is inviting the community to bring hungry bellies this weekend to help a good cause.
Barbecue meals will be served, curbside, at the First Presbyterian Church of Harrisburg.
Proceeds will go to the Fowler Bonan's annual holiday meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"Thanksgiving alone, we supplied over 2,500 meals throughout southern Illinois and delivered. We worked with communities and these meals were delivered to their citizens, their shut-ins and people were looking forward to a great holiday meal for Thanksgiving and then for Christmas, we did this similar program except we served almost 3,500 meals for Christmas," said Fowler Bonan Foundation founder, Dale Fowler.
The event takes place this Sunday from 11 until 1 p.m.