Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Crews investigate Richland Church fire

  • Updated
HARDIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Wednesday, fire investigators were at the scene of the Richland Church, which burned down Monday night in Elizabethtown.

Witnesses tell us the State Fire Marshal was there with a K-9 along with staff from the U-S Forest Service.

Authorities say it's an on-going investigation. While they try to figure out what happened, people who attended the church say they're still in shock about the fire.

Debbie Tanner says she spent many years working and teaching at Richland Church and her son, Joshua Tanner, says being at the church was like having an extended family with extra mothers and fathers.

They say they remember the Easter celebrations, homecoming dinners and other events as well as buying all the books they would use for Sunday school.

They also say if they rebuild the church, it wouldn't be the same but they are ready for a fresh start.

"Everything was just family and everybody was welcomed. We never turned anyone away. It didn't matter who you were or what you had. Everyone was welcomed," said Debbie Tanner

"I know different relatives that I've reached out to. They were heartbroke over it... it just...they had also grown up with it. It just doesn't seem real," said Joshua Tanner. 

The church hadn't held services for a few years. There were plans to re-store the church and even re-open within the year.

The historic church has been a mainstay of the community since the 1880s.

