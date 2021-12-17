You are the owner of this article.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri,
including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander,
Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Pulaski, Saline, Union and
Williamson. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of of heavy rain will be possible late this
afternoon and overnight, especially where thunderstorms
repeat over the same locations. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches
are expected in many locations. Locally higher amounts of 3
to 5 inches cannot be ruled out.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Church in Carbondale collecting donations to take to Mayfield this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Zion Church Donations

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- People looking to donate to tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky can do so this weekend.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church began collecting donations Wednesday night, according to pastor Darryl Cox. Within the hour, the church collected more than a dozen cases of water, numerous cases of food and cleaning supplies.

Cox says he was proud of his community for stepping up and showing kindness to strangers in need.

"Many individuals that we have not ever seen or we don't know, we would consider them to be our neighbors in crisis," Cox said. "We want to be able to be a benefitting factor for them and help somehow some way."

Cox says they'll be collecting more supplies at the church Saturday morning from 9am to 11am. Cox says the church will take any donations but is hoping to obtain gift cards for food, stores or gas to distribute to victims.

The church will rent a U-Haul truck and deliver the donations to Mayfield on Sunday.

