Church in Carbondale collecting donations to take to Mayfield this weekend

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- People looking to donate to tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky can do so this weekend.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church began collecting donations Wednesday night, according to pastor Darryl Cox. Within the hour, the church collected more than a dozen cases of water, numerous cases of food and cleaning supplies.
Cox says he was proud of his community for stepping up and showing kindness to strangers in need.
"Many individuals that we have not ever seen or we don't know, we would consider them to be our neighbors in crisis," Cox said. "We want to be able to be a benefitting factor for them and help somehow some way."
Cox says they'll be collecting more supplies at the church Saturday morning from 9am to 11am. Cox says the church will take any donations but is hoping to obtain gift cards for food, stores or gas to distribute to victims.
The church will rent a U-Haul truck and deliver the donations to Mayfield on Sunday.