Chicago church suffers extensive damage from fire

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- A massive fire caused extensive damage to a Chicago church Friday, just days before Easter.
Firefighters responded to the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, where a fire broke out on an upper floor and quickly spread.
Most of the building's truss roof had collapsed by 3 p.m., department spokesman Larry Langford said.
It was unclear if anyone was inside the church when firefighters were dispatched, but no injuries have been reported.
Flames could be seen coming out windows of the church in a video posted to social media. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Antioch church. Heavy fire. Roof is in. Loss will be extensive pic.twitter.com/tXyOgs1k7G— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2022
2 11 for Antioch church 63 Stewart pic.twitter.com/KhOmcqkQeE— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2022