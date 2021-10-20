Sen. Duckworth stresses need to regulate PFAs chemicals after local Sugar Camp Mine Fire

(WSIL) -- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) says government agencies must put more focus on eliminating PFAs chemicals.
Duckworth briefly spoke during a 90-minute hearing by the Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works about evaluating the federal response to the persistence and impacts of PFAs chemicals in the environment.
Duckworth says PFAs chemicals seep to the ground and present a dangerous risk to public health for decades to come.
Duckworth mentioned a Chicago Tribune article that reported the Sugar Creek Mine used foam that contained PFAS chemicals in a failed attempted to put out a fire.
She adds that this problem goes back decades and that investments are needed to re-educate firefighters on the dangers of PFAS.
"They've been taught and told this is what you're supposed to use because this is what puts out these fires," Duckworth said. "There are stockpiles of this foam in fire stations all across the country. We have to come up with an alternative."
PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances that Duckworth refered to as 'forever chemicals.'
Earlier this year, Duckworth's Drinking Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Act passed with bipartisan support. Duckworth says that bill will help protect against PFAS chemicals.
Duckworth says passing President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill would help make more investments into eliminating PFAS chemicals possible.