M.A's Filipino Cuisine opens first brick-and-mortar shop in Marion

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Just weeks after the generator on their food truck was stolen, owners of M.A's Filipino Cuisine have opened a new storefront.
"We can't just stop ourselves just because there's something bad that happened to us," said co-owner Monette Laird.
Laird and her partner Aicy Munsell held a private ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the restaurant's grand opening. It will be open to the public on Wednesday.
Both ladies say while they experienced some setbacks, they are excited to be able to share their Filipino style dishes.
"We wanted to add Filipino because I felt like Filipino is the only one that's missing here in southern Illinois," Munsell said.
Earlier this month, thieves broke into the restaurant's food truck and stole the truck's generator. Since then, both ladies say a man, who wished to remain anonymous, bought a generator and gave it to them.
We did not expect that but we got an outpouring of support from the community and we're very thankful for that," Munsell said.
This week, the stores hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11am to 8pm and Sunday from 7am to 2pm.
Starting next week, the store will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11am to 8pm and Sunday from 7am to 2pm. They are closed on Monday.
The restaurant is located at 714 N. Carbon St.