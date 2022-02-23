 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half
of an inch likely from southeast Missouri into far west
Kentucky, and near or slightly less than one quarter of an
inch the rest of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of
southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet
accumulations across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of
western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of
Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for
those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

'Long time coming': Marion restaurant ready for IL indoor mask mandate to end

  • Updated
  • 0
Mackie's Pizza Lunch

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A school bus waited for a group students finishing a meal at Mackie's Pizza in Marion after a Scholar Bowl competition.

The restaurant has seen an increasing number of groups coming into the restaurant to sit down and enjoy a meal, mask-free.

"Table business is starting to come back. We're starting to book more parties," said owner and general manager John McPeek.

McPeek says the restaurant was able to stay open because of curbside pick-up. But after two years of requiring face coverings, McPeek says it's time for Illinois' mask mandate to end next week.

"We're glad to see it happen and I know all the restaurants in this area are excited for it to happen," McPeek said.

Most people inside restaurant were without their masks and talks of the mask mandate's pending finale drew sounds of sarcasm.

"Oh, praise the Lord," laughed one person.

"As if we all had them on," remarked another.

This mindset may cut the progress made during the pandemic, according to Paula Clark of the Jackson County Health Department. Clark says health officials want the mandate to end but not the cost of more lives.

"I worry about if we get another variant," Clark said. "If we get another surge it will be very hard for the community to go backwards fom this."

But McPeek says it's up to people within the region to decide if they should wear masks and not 'have them dictated to us.' Next week's end to the mask mandate, McPeek says, means a return to normalcy.

"Kids came in and none of them had a mask on so we'll see what happens," McPeek said.

"It definitely is a long time coming."

Tags

Recommended for you