Fire burns nationally renowned Uncle Joe's Restaurant in Ina

INA, Ill. (WSIL) -- A staple of Jefferson County is in ruins after a fire Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to Uncle Joe's Restaurant just after 9 a.m. Sunday after an employee called in a grease fire that got out of control.
Around three or four employees were inside when the fire broke out, according to Captain Kyle Clinton of the Jefferson Fire Protection District #1.
Clinton says all the employees got out safely and no one was hurt. The fire was trapped beneath a metal roof which required crews to make trench cuts in order to create entry points to douse the flames.
Clinton credits fire hydrants at a nearby gas station that helped get water to crews quicker.
"We had no trouble starting the fire attack," Clinton said. "We were able to get tremendous water supply very quick and effectively to be able to knock down the fire and gain control of it."
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is now investigating. Fire departments from Benton, Sesser, Waltonville, Wayne City, Webber and Woodlawn all responded.
The owners of Uncle Joe's thanked firefighters and customers for their help and support in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.
The restaurant says investigators will shed more light on the fire Monday and ended the post saying, 'We will rise again.'
Uncle Joe's opened in 1988 and began garnering national attention in the 2010s for their variety of hot sauces.
In 2016, the restaurant became a household name after being crowned Illinois champion in the National BBQ Sauce Competition with its XXX Hot BBQ Sauce.