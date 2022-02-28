Customers ready for 'new normal' after end to IL mask mandate

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A chorus of cups, plates and servers greeted customers walking in for Monday morning breakfast at the Country Cupboard.
Monday saw the end of Illinois' indoor mask mandate-- for now. But for most regulars inside the restaurant, they ditched the masks months ago.
"I don't wear one. I'm vaccinated and I think it's my American right if I want to wear one," said Cliff Waller, pastor of Dutch Ridge Church in Carbondale. "Don't tell me I have to do it."
Harold Gibbs and his wife, Marlene McGregor-Gibbs, both lost a family member to COVID-19. They did everything they were told to help keep them safe from the virus.
Both say masks were needed at the start of the pandemic but now is the perfect time to scrap the masks and get the vaccine.
"It was good, don't get me wrong," McGregor-Gibbs said. "But now since everything has come down now I think we can do away with it."
"Everyone needs to go and get their shots. That's the most important thing with this virus," Harold Gibbs said.
Across the restaurant, David Lightfoot shared his thoughts on getting vaccinated. Lightfoot says he has faced numerous charges on his hospital bill that has left him confused.
"Since December, my bill has wrung up over $15,000 and I got no idea," Lightfoot said. "It was all supposed to be free. The government guaranteed it."
People like Darrell Burris, who were against mask mandates since the beginning of the pandemic, are glad and grateful for the mandate's end. Burris' doubts on mandates stem from the ever-changing masking guidance.
Just being able to go where I want and do what I want. Just don't need government telling me what to do," Burris said. "Sometimes I feel like I'm being conned."
Manager Angie Dillinger is 'thrilled' to see the mask mandate end but she knows there's a possibility it could return. She's leaving it up to the customers to decide whether they want to wear their mask.
"There's never going to be the old normal. It's going to be a new normal," Dillinger said. "Maybe you'll be more careful... It should be an individual choice."