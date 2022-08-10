 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carterville's Memory Cafe changes hours

  • Updated
  • 0
Your morning cups of coffee and tea could be associated with lower risk of stroke and dementia

Past research supports that coffee may be linked to heart and brain benefits.

CARTERVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSIL)-- When a loved one is diagnosed with Dementia that's just the start to a challenging journey ahead. The Egyptian Area Agency on Aging started a new program to help. 

The Egyptian Area Agency on Aging is holding a Memory Café called “Brewing Memories” for those with Dementia as well as their caregivers.

For the first weeks, the event took place at the First Presbyterian Church in Carterville every other Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Now, the café is being held at the same location every other Thursday from 9-11 a.m. starting August 11th. 

During that time, there will be guest speakers, skills training, and information on local resources.

Beck Salazar, the Executive Director of the Egyptian Area Agency on Aging says, another goal is for participants to establish relationships with each other.

"They'll have support from other people," she explains. "Hoping that they can make some friends that they could call if they needed something. And then, they're just able to get out of the house and maybe not feel as alone and not be as socially isolated." 

For those with early Dementia, the agency will provide relaxing activities such as adult coloring books, fidget blankets, and puzzles.

"I would like to do something with music," Salazar adds. "It's been shown that when you play the old music it bring you back time and memories." 

First Presbyterian Church: 

822 West Grand Avenue

Carterville, Illinois 

 

Tags

Recommended for you