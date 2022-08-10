Carterville's Memory Cafe changes hours

CARTERVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSIL)-- When a loved one is diagnosed with Dementia that's just the start to a challenging journey ahead. The Egyptian Area Agency on Aging started a new program to help.
The Egyptian Area Agency on Aging is holding a Memory Café called “Brewing Memories” for those with Dementia as well as their caregivers.
For the first weeks, the event took place at the First Presbyterian Church in Carterville every other Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Now, the café is being held at the same location every other Thursday from 9-11 a.m. starting August 11th.
During that time, there will be guest speakers, skills training, and information on local resources.
Beck Salazar, the Executive Director of the Egyptian Area Agency on Aging says, another goal is for participants to establish relationships with each other.