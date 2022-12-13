Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400,000 grant

POPLAR BLUFF, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center is being awarded a $400,000 grant.
The career center is for high school students, where they can choose from a variety of programs and gain certification. Some of those programs include welding, computer maintenance, cosmetology and practical nursing.
The grant money will be used to make improvements to buildings on-site. The main priority is security entrances. A buzz-in system with video for doors and gates.
If funds are left over, those will be used to replace roofing for the two largest buildings on campus.
According to a press release by the Poplar Bluff School District says, 75% of the grant money comes from Missouri's American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The rest of the funding is through a local, grant-matching program through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The goal is to put the projects out for bid and get costs estimates finalized by the end of the school year, so work can take place over the summer.