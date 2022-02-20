Police say two dead, 16 injured in shooting at a large party in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Mo. (WSIL) -- Investigators say more than a dozen people were injured in a shooting at a large gathering early Saturday morning in Charleston.
Police have identified at least 16 people who were shot at a party around 1 a.m. at 106 S. Franklin St. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene and four remain in serious or critical condition, according to police.
The party's location is an open cinder block structure that was once an auto mechanic shop, police say. Initial reports indicate that there may have been as many as 100 people inside the building when the shooting occurred.
Police believe a confrontation at the party prompted one person to start shooting. That led to a stampede of people trying to get out of the building to safety, according to police.
More information will be released as it becomes available. Investigators are still actively searching for people who attended the party. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call (573) 683-3737.