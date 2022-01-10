One month later: Mayfield families still struggling, volunteers keep donating their time

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- Families are struggling to recover from last month's tornadoes that took dozens of homes and lives in Western Kentucky.
Michael Williams says his family is blessed to be alive but recovering after the storm has proved a challenge.
"Getting your life back together is probably harder than going through the storm," Williams said. "Trying to get our lives back to a normal routine has almost been impossible."
Williams, who rents his home, says the awning over his front concrete porch collapsed. The roof saw minor damage but overall the home was spared.
"The owner of Wilma's [Kountry Kitchen] came down here with a friend and a tractor and both helped get my roof off with me," Williams said.
The Williams have tried filing FEMA reimbursement twice but were denied each time. Williams is grateful for the community's support but says his family needs money to pay for bills.
Williams says last month was the first time in five years he's failed to pay rent.
"You got 30% getting help and 70% getting nothing and that's the frustrating part," Williams said. "We're survivors. I've been a survivor all my life. We're going to make it one way or another. We don't have a choice but to make it."
Outside his home, two volunteers with the Church of Christ system were out delivering meals to tornado victims. Donna Buchanan and Steve Johnson drove five hours from Tennessee to volunteer and plan to stay the week.
"The heart of this country is good and its loving and its more than willing to reach out and help," Buchanan said.
The pair delivered more than 50 meals across the city. One of their stops was the home of Greg Earles, who says he's received help from the group at least five other times, including once when his home had no heat or power.
"[They] got us charcoal and water and stuff like that. There's been a lot of people coming through the neighborhood," Earles said.
A few blocks away, they stopped at Gilberto Ortiz's home to deliver food. Ortiz suffered injuries after the tornado but didn't have enough money to see a doctor.
That's when Johnson pulled out $100 from his wallet and handed it to Ortiz. Ortiz says his heart was full.
"When you get a little help, it's like putting water into a flower pot and watching the flowers bloom," Ortiz said. "It's a beautiful feeling."