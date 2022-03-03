Murphysboro depot is getting a face lift

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A historic site in Southern Illinois will get a facelift, as a Jackson County historical site will get some much-needed repairs.
There are plans to put a new roof on the Old Depot in Murphysboro.
City officials say that means they'll have to remove the roof decking and trusses.
"I think it's going to be a touchstone for our community," said Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens. "It will help anchor the west side of Walnut street. It will be a place where people can get community information.
"This is just adding on to the momentum we've had over the last two or three years. These types of buildings, it's important we preserve them, and I'm glad we are.
They'll pour a concrete cap around the top of the walls, and the roof will be completely re-set. Murphysboro Main Street took ownership of 'The Old Depot' on Feb. 2021.
Their idea is to make the depot a combined visitors center and museum.
Mayor Will Stephens says it's a step in the right direction for their city.
"The bricks and the mortar there tell a story, and keeping the essence of the structure alive is exactly what we're doing because you're not going to build this building again," said Stephens.
"You're not going to even be able to find the craftsman to build a building like this again. They are very unique. They're period pieces, and I think it's going to have a life for decades to come."
Officials hope the improvements will help the building serve as a center and hub for community information, with plans for a complete open sometime around Apple Festival in September.
Samron Midwest Contracting will do the construction. They're a Murphysboro-based company.