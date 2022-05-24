Group breaks ground on new food pantry in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WSIL) -- A group in Saline County hopes to have a new space to store food by the end of the year.
On Tuesday, the Christian Community Compassion Center (4C) broke ground on a new building that will become it's new food pantry.
The building is located across from the 4C's homeless shelter, which for the past three years has also been home to an immense supply of food says director Mona Crim.
"Our food pantry is like a maze," Crim said. "We're in need of space. We're in need of a place to put [food]."
The center receives food twice a month, once from Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville, Indiana and the other from Midwest Food Bank in Fairfield, Illinois.
Crim has to make sure that every piece of food is properly rotated after each delivery.
"First in First out. You got to keep it rotating," Crim said. "We're always having to rework what's on the pallets."
Once the building is complete, it will house the center's bill assistance services and the food stored in the shelter. The shelter itself, which can house 12 to 14 people, will expand to house more people.
Crim hopes construction will be done before winter, but she says it's unclear when work is expected to be done.
Board members with the 4C's say the project will cost upwards of $220,000 by the time it's complete. Crim hopes the community can lend a helping hand to fight homelessness.
"We need the donations. We're doing this by faith and by faith we stand and we're building by faith," Crim said."We're hoping that our communities will get behind us, it's not just Saline County, but this is all of our communities get behind us to help us do what God has appointed for us to do."
To make a monetary or food donation you can send checks or food to the center's Harrisburg location at 632 N. Jackson St.