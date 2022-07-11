Fire chief says be aware of fire hazards amid high heat, dry conditions

HERRIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- It's been a fairly dry start to the summer in southern Illinois and it could create dangerous conditions.
Herrin Fire Chief Shawn Priddy says something as simple as a cigarette butt could start a large fire.
"It can start smoldering it," Priddy said. "And with a little bit of wind now we've got an active fire on our hands."
Priddy advises to not leave fires unattended-- like bonfires and grills-- and to have a water source available nearby.
"If you catch your backyard on fire and before you know it your vehicle could be burning or your house, your shed," Priddy said.
But even those fires could spread beyond your backyard. It could also spread to nearby farms or harm wildlife.
"It's crops its peoples livelyhood it's animals are out there, oil wells are out there," Priddy said. "It can make a bad situation much much worse."
Priddy says your vehicle can also trigger fires. Priddy urges people to be careful when they park their cars in tall dry grass.
"If they have driven it, it ends up overheating and then lighting some grass on fire," Priddy said.
Priddy says to check with your local fire department before handling anything with a flame to make sure you're performing safely.
Checking your forecast can help because winds gusts over 15 MPH could potentially fan and spread flames.