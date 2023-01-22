Family grieves Robert Delmore Jr., a future construction worker killed in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Family and friends of Robert Delmore, Jr. stood mostly in silence at a vigil outside his sister's home Saturday night.
Delmore Jr. was shot and killed in his apartment at University Village around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Just months before, Delmore Jr. had earned a certification from John A. Logan College's highway construction program. His goal to work in construction was gone.
"I keep waking up in the middle of the night thinking about him laying there," his mother, Melissa Freeman, said while holding back tears.
Delmore's father, Robert Delmore, Sr., got a call Saturday morning about his son being in an argument with another person and a gunshot going off. Delmore, Sr. got to the apartment before police arrived.
"I got there. I pulled up. I didn't care about no ambush or anything. I knew my baby was in there. So I went in there and I found him," Delmore, Sr. said.
Police told the family that Delmore, Jr. died instantly. That's all the family knows until Monday when an autopsy is scheduled.
Freeman says Delmore, Jr. leaves behind two children and a third child on the way. The family wonders if Delmore Jr's vigil will be one of more to come.
"It's just getting worse and worse. Not only is the person gone, the family has to suffer from it. All from gun violence for no reason," Freeman said.
"Carbondale needs to step it up," Delmore Sr., said.
The family is now raising money for Delmore, Jr's funeral this week. A link to the GoFundMe page can be found here.