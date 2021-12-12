Clean up begins around Kentucky Lake after tornado

MARSHALL COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Clean up is beginning for communities around Kentucky Lake after the devastating tornado Friday night.
Residents, more than 200 first responders, and National Guard members all using chain saws to cut up downed tree limbs around Cambridge Shores. It's one of the hardest hit areas around the lake.
Uprooted trees and downed limbs is just a small portion of the damage, there's debris as far as the eye can see in some spots of the neighborhood.
Houses swept away from their foundations, belongings scattered in yards, boats flipped on their sides, cars with cracked windshields, insulation caught in bushes and lots of downed power lines are all common sights.
First responders say search and rescue operations are still underway and when they first started clean up at Cambridge Shores they found two people cradled inside a bath tub who had to be airlifted to a regional hospital.
Local First responders are having their own challenges. Fire station #1 had significant damage and crews are trying to salvage what equipment they can. A windshield had to be brought in for one of the station's fire trucks so it could be useable for recovery efforts.
Britney Hargrove, who is the Public Information officer for Marshall County, say residents have pulled together before and they're doing it again.
"We saw it after the tragedy at the high school," she recalls. We saw it during the ice storm. This is just another chance for our community to be together, love on each other, and be ready to come out stronger than ever."
As the county cleans up and rebuilds, local volunteers at Fire Station #2, which is being used as a Command Center, are doing just that. Coming together to make sure first responders, from near and far, are well-fed for their long shifts ahead.
Donations are still needed such as food, water, lumber and construction material. Those interested in helping, can drop off those items at the Central Elementary School.
Updates for Marshall County can be found by clicking here.