Chester Bridge Project director offers details ahead of June 23 update meeting

(WSIL) -- The 80-year old Chester Bridge could soon become history.
There's an effort underway by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to replace the decades-old structure and open it by 2026.
Brian Okenfuss, director of the Chester Bridge Project, says a meeting happening later this month aims to update residents on how the project is going.
Okenfuss told News 3 that workers have spent the last six months focusing on the land around the current bridge. They've inspected and identified soil conditions and are identifying the best areas to lay the future bridge's foundation, Okenfuss says.
The bridge will be constructed through a design-build method according to Okenfuss. MoDOT normally designs its own projects and then leases them to the lowest bidder.
With the design-build method, Okenfuss says MoDOT will choose a contractor that will both design and bulid the structure. Okenfuss says the contractor will have the final say on where the bridge's foundation will be.
Though the current bridge remains safe to use Okenfuss says it's time for a change.
"The Chester Bridge is important to both regions, Perryville (Mo.) and Chester (Ill.)... even beyond that," Okenfuss said. "Anyone that drives it, they can see that it's in poor condition and needs some work. It needs to be replaced."
Okenfuss says there are some planned repairs next month. A team will come in and work on fixing cracks on the deck before they widen into potholes. They're also working to repair some of the bridge's steel structure.
Okenfuss says these fixes will help maintain the bridge as the project moves forward. MoDOT is holding a public meeting in Perryville on Thursday June 23 at the Perryville Higher Education Center.