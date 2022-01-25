Book by owner of southern Illinois farm to be developed into ABC program

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- The ABC network is developing a show about a once-failing family farm that grew into a national phenomenon.
The program will be titled, 'The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life–and Saved an American Farm'. It's based on the book 'The Growing Season' written by Sarah Frey, founder and CEO of Frey Farms.
Frey will serve as one of the show's co-executive producers. The farm's beginnings can be traced back to Frey's teenage years when she began a fresh produce summer delivery route.
"Fast-forward to the old age of 19, I started doing business with Walmart," Frey said. "That allowed all four of my brothers eventually to come home and join me in the business."
With her brothers' help, Frey was able to expand the farm's reach beyond southern Illinois. The expansion cemented the farm's future.
"Fresh fruit and vegetable production is seasonal," Frey said. "Once my brothers joined we were able to go out and look at other growing areas across the country to extend our growing seasons."
The company has locations in seven other states including Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Minnesota and West Virginia. The corporate headquarters is located in Keene, Illinois.
Frey says the farm has given her more than just success it's also given her a chance to grow closer with her family.
"At the time Maybe I didn't even realize how incredibly important it was but I do now," Frey said. "I wanted to be able to bring my family back together so that we could continue working and building and growing what we had started as just little kids."