Sunday's rain helps farmers' crops in Franklin, Saline counties

(WSIL) -- Sunday's rain provided relief to southern Illinois farmers dealing with a drought.
Franklin County farmer John Chamness says the rain came at the right time.
"We couldn't have asked for anything better in such a crucial point on the farm right now," Chamness said.
The heat through June and July has stressed most farmers crops but its been a boon for corn. Chamness says things are looking up after the rain.
"Definitely get to breathe again, a little sigh of relief and things aren't looking as bad as they were," Chamness said.
The same could be said for another farmer in Saline County.
Randy Anderson says the rain is going to carry his crops for the next couple of weeks where very little rain is being predicted.
But Anderson says the rain has had its negative affects too. About 7% to 15% of Andersons crop has experienced a 'green snap'.
Anderson says that means an automatic yield reduction and no additional ears of corn. Other areas to the south, Anderson adds weren't so lucky with the rainfall.
"They didn't get but maybe an inch to maybe but a half inch," Anderson said. "Some of those areas are really struggling and when I mean struggling I mean... the crops [are] devastated."
Chamness says they're not out of the woods just yet. He's concerned about the forecasted heat coming our way.
"We've got corn that's just getting ready to come into pollination. Any time it gets over 90 degrees in that there field actually it will burn up the pollen," Chamness said. "If that heat cranks up, we could still have an issue with the pollination."