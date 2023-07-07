 Skip to main content
Opening Night of Pinto 8U Baseball Classic Features Home Run Derby

MARION, Ill. -- The Pinto 8U International Baseball Classic held its opening night on Thursday. The events included a home run derby and fastest runner contest.

40 athletes took the diamond at Thrillville Ballpark in Marion to participate in this year's home run derby. There were a lot of dingers, as well as a lot of smiles.

Mt. Vernon's Jasper Witges wins this year's contest

Two players got to represent each team in the derby. There are 21 teams in the field this year. More than 10 represent Southern Illinois, including teams based out of Marion, Herrin, Mt. Vernon and Waltonville. 

There are also five international teams including ones from Japan, Aruba and the Dominican Republic. 

News 3 caught up with Mt. Vernon's Jasper Witges who had a lot of confidence following his performance in the first round. His confidence paid off. Witges won this year's home run derby. 

Congratulations to all of the athlete's who competed. Opening Day of this year's Pinto International Baseball Classic is set to get underway at 8 a.m. on Friday. The tournament wraps up with championship games on Sunday evening. 

