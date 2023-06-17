Harrisburg Post 167 Baseball Team Holds Third Annual Golf Scramble

ELDORADO, Ill. -- The Harrisburg Sons of American Legion Post 167 Baseball Team held its third annual golf scramble at the Saline County Golf and Country Club on Saturday.
Over 60 golfers were on the course bright and early Saturday morning to support the 167 baseball team.
This is the third year that Head Coach, Cody Hall is putting on the event. The money raised on Saturday goes towards the Junior and Senior Legion teams and will help pay for the Senior Legion team's trip to Omaha, Neb. next week.
The 167 boys got invited to The Battle of Omaha for the second year in a row. They will play in the five-day tournament while the College World Series is taking place.
Before the golfers teed off, News 3 caught up with Coach Hall who spoke about the fundraiser and what all of the community support means to his team.
"It's a great event, it goes straight towards the baseball team, Junior and Senior Legion. We are fortunate enough to have both, and putting on an event like this, it's a great deal for our ball players, it's a great deal for our Legion, and it's a great deal for our community, that way everybody in our community can get out here, have some fun on the golf course, and also get to see who is representing their Legion baseball team."
News 3 was told that Post 167 raised five thousand dollars at the event. The money raised will go towards the Junior and Senior Legion teams and will help pay for the Senior Legion's trip to Omaha next week.