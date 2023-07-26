Family, coaches remember Virgil 'Ashton' Smith ahead of Sunday's funeral

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- Karen Smith made plans to make fried chicken and cornbread ahead of her grandson's visit Wednesday.
There was no chicken. No cornbread. No grandson.
Smith's plans dramatically changed as she and her family prepare for Virgil 'Ashton' Smith's funeral.
"He was a happy baby," Smith said. "I think he's been happy his whole life."
Born in Dalton, Georgia but raised in Du Quoin, Illinois, Ashton first played teeball as a young boy with his stepfather and coach Derek Sims.
"I'm lost. My heart's broke," Sims said. "Why did this have to happen to such a young man?"
1,000-WATT SMILE
Ashton died Monday in his sleep due to a seizure at just 23-years old. Austin Young shared a core memory he had with his cousin.
"[Ashton] attempts to jump from this fence to his pool and when he does the fence snaps and he falls into the pool," Young said. "It was extremely hilarious. My face hurt so bad because I was laughing so hard. He was freezing."
Most of Ashton's memories lie in trophies, cleats, medals, newspaper clippings, jerseys, pictures but none bigger than his 1,000-watt smile and limitless optimism.
"He'd find that positive note and still do it with a smile on his face which I'm going to miss very much," Karen Smith said.
A HUMBLE HELPER
Ashton played football and basketball at Du Quoin High School but his heart was with baseball. He helped lead the Du Quoin Indians to one regional and one sectional title between 2015 and 2018.
Kyle Geiger was the school's baseball coach during Ashton's tenure and is the head coach at Marion High School. A former MLB catching prospect for the Minnesota Twins, Geiger recognized Ashton's talent.
"He was always on his toes ready to throw, ready to pick somebody off," Geiger said. "It's just scary. It was a gut punch knowing someone at that age just passed away."
Ashton stayed humble and never put himself above the team's underclassmen said Du Quoin assistant baseball coach Matt Brown.
"He was the type of kid that would help out a freshman when he was a senior," Brown said. "He wanted to win but when he was off the field he was also a great teammate."
David Hopkins, assistant baseball coach at Du Quoin, says Ashton's legacy is still alive today.
"He has inspired a lot of kids over the years," Hopkins said. "We actually have a catcher who trained underneath him and he's exceptional. He started out as a freshman just like Ashton when he got to play."
Ashton not only adjusted to pitches in the game but also the pitches life threw at him and others around him.
"He always caught everybody's problems and he was always there to handle no matter what you threw him whether it was a fastball, a curveball a slider," Young said.
HISTORIC HOME HIT
When Ashton joined the Thrillville Thrillbillies in March it was a chance to play in front of his home crowd. Ashton spent years on the road playing for schools like Lewis & Clark Community College and Bellarmine University.
In the team's first game Ashton hit a chopper up the middle for an RBI single scoring his Du Quoin classmate Alex Zimmerman for the first run in Thrillbillies history. The team won its first game 5-3.
Sims says Ashton was the kind of person who would blame himself instead of his teammates. No matter how he performed Ashton always took time to meet with kids, sign autographs and take pictures.
"He lived for those kids," Sims said.
Young says people who didn't know Ashton called to leave their condolences leaving Young amazed at Ashton's impact on people.
"Even still to this day he is still full of life even though he is not with us anymore," Young said. "It's just inspiring to me to see all of these memories that he had."
Ashton planned to end his baseball career following this season and continue his education at SIU-Carbondale according to his family.
Instead Ashton's life will be celebrated Sunday at the Du Quoin High School Auxiliary Gym. Visitation is at 11 a.m. with the funeral starting at 2 p.m.
"He was such a happy kid," Geiger said. "Everything was going his way and then this terrible tragedy."