Benefit Auction & BBQ dinner for Shriners Hospitals for children

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Perry County Shriners Club is hosting a benefit auction & BBQ dinner with proceeds going to the Shriners Hospitals for children.
Steve Marriott with the Perry County Shriners Club said during an interview on News 3 This Morning, that this is also a celebration of the long partnership between the two organizations.
"We're celebrating our 100th year. The Shriners Children Hospital is 100 years old this year, and the Shriners ourselves are celebrating our 150th year", said Marriott.
The event is taking place at the Du Quoin American Legion in Du Quoin, IL on Saturday, August 6 at 5 p.m.
Marriott said there will be a silent auction and over 70 items during a live auction.
There will be a BBQ dinner, and live music for the night will be provided by Lewis Creek.
Tickets start at $30 per person or $200 for a table of 8.
For more information, call (618) 201-4150 or (618) 534 -3745.