...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, or
along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois to New Madrid,
Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Benefit Auction & BBQ dinner for Shriners Hospitals for children

Shriners Benefit

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Perry County Shriners Club is hosting a benefit auction & BBQ dinner with proceeds going to the Shriners Hospitals for children.

Steve Marriott with the Perry County Shriners Club said during an interview on News 3 This Morning, that this is also a celebration of the long partnership between the two organizations.

"We're celebrating our 100th year. The Shriners Children Hospital is 100 years old this year, and the Shriners ourselves are celebrating our 150th year", said Marriott.

The event is taking place at the Du Quoin American Legion in Du Quoin, IL on Saturday, August 6 at 5 p.m. 

Marriott said there will be a silent auction and over 70 items during a live auction.

There will be a BBQ dinner, and live music for the night will be provided by Lewis Creek.

Tickets start at $30 per person or $200 for a table of 8.

For more information, call (618) 201-4150 or (618) 534 -3745.

