Calm and clear to end the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A dry Sunday evening ahead with cooler temperatures going into the evening.
Sunday: Temperatures into the mid and upper 80's will dip below the mid 70's, back to a more comfortable mid and upper 60's. Clear and calm evening ahead. Winds light from the N 5-10mph and calming. Stargazers! A little treat may be looming in the early morning sky. Around 2AM it may be possible to catch the peak of the Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids. The meteor shower is best viewed in the southern states, however, with a beautiful clear sky tonight, I wouldn't completely rule out a few streaks across the Midwest!
Monday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 60's with afternoon highs rising into the mid and upper 80's. This will continue our seasonally average temperature trend and less humid to end July! Sunny morning, but clouds will increase by the early afternoon with the chances of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms. Primarily, it seems southeast Missouri could take away most of the rainfall. By early morning, SEMO will be seeing scattered showers and storms, eventually that will expand toward the east and south through the afternoon. A few more showers will be possible late into the evening going into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the upper 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the A few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be likely into the morning through the afternoon. Some peaks of sun into the morning hours, increasing through the early afternoon, becoming cloudy. Rain chances look to linger into the early morning hours into Wednesday, keeping temperatures a bit "cooler".
Looking ahead, temperatures look to stay in a battle between the mid and upper 80's. Showers and storms will continue to stay with us through the first week of August!
