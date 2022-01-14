 Skip to main content
Open Season Sportsman's Expo returns to Paducah

  • Updated
HUNTING
By Kenzie Dillow

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- It's no secret that folks in our region love the outdoors from hiking trails, to fishing spots and lots of land for hunting. There's a fun event that brings those activities together. 

The Open Season Sportsman's Expo is returning to downtown Paducah at the McCracken County Convention Center for three days. 

Vendors will have the latest gear available from tackle to lawn mowers and unique products for hauling and hanging game. 

On top of that, the trophy Deer Contest is back again this year. Dale Weddle, an award-winning freelance outdoor writer/photographer and a member of the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association, will head up the deer scoring team.

However, a highlight of the show is being able to meet experts who share their knowledge through LIVE demo and seminars, and there will be lots of them:

-Trick Shot Archery Show with Byron Ferguson with a wide array of tricks

-Pro fisherman Mark Menendez and Terry Bolton at the Hawg Tank, which is a 5,000 gallon portable fish tank

-Jason Clark of the Southeastern Reptile Rescue present his educational and amusing Snake Show

-Kevin Boyer, who has been hunting for 47 years, will impart his knowledge of building hunting property

-Alan Probst, who is a master trapper of coyotes, will share his methods and best practices as part of the Seminar Series

-Tom Mesnard, who has nearly 40 years of experience, will be discussing his vast knowledge of hunting land management 

To help victims of the Mayfield tornado, visitors can bring in a non-perishable or household items and get a free can of pop at the concession stand. The organizer of the show, Bonnier events, will match the donations in funds. 

Open Season Sportsman's Expo is taking place January 14-16, and children 12 and under are free. Parking is also free. 

For more information, click here

Tags

