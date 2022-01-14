Open Season Sportsman's Expo returns to Paducah

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY... We continue to monitor a winter weather system forecast to affect the area tonight through Sunday. Confidence is increasing that there will be little to no travel impacts tonight through Saturday, as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. Considerable uncertainty remains with respect to snowfall potential across west Kentucky Saturday night into Sunday, but the overall trend is farther south of the area with any heavy snowfall. The first round will begin this evening mainly over southern Illinois, and then continue south and east across the region late tonight into Saturday. A combination of rain and snow is expected this evening and then it will gradually become all snow from north to south across the region. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, so any snow accumulations will be on elevated surfaces. A few slick spots cannot be completely ruled out early Saturday on untreated roads mainly north of Interstate 64 in southern Illinois. For Saturday night through Sunday, the snow chances shift south. We cannot rule out a couple of inches of snow, and some travel impacts from the Land Between the Lakes area east to Hopkinsville. Meanwhile, for the Purchase area of west Kentucky into the southern tip of Illinois, west toward Sikeston Missouri, there may not be much in the way of snow accumulation with this storm system. Please continue to monitor the forecast closely tonight and Saturday.