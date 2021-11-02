You are the owner of this article.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, generally north of a line extending from
Carbondale, Illinois to Harrisburg, IL to Calhoun, Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Richland Church destroyed by fire

  • 0

HARDIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A historic church, is no more.

Richland Church destroyed by fire

The Richland Church in Elizabethtown caught fire Monday evening. That church has been a mainstay of the community since the 1880s.

Some residents say it's a tragedy that this fire happened as you can see it's completely destroyed. When News 3 got here, we could still see smoke coming out of the building.

The church's Facebook page operator, Lena Morsch tells News 3 this church has seen a lot of history including 2 World Wars, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf War, as well storms and illnesses.

She says her great-great-grandmother was a founding member in 1887 and the lumber used to build the church came from her family's property.

She says losing this church is like a death in a family.

"Even if we ever decided to rebuild the church, I don't think it's ever going to replace the value of what we had there with the walls and the floors and everything that were made by our ancestors," she says, "It maybe didn't have a lot of monetary meaning to a lot of people, but since, that's the main thing is we're trying to get the word out and trying to get people to talking about it and having their ears open to see what we can find out."

Authorities are saying the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but they would like anyone to come forward with any information.

There church hadn't held services for several years. There were plans to re-store the church and even re-open within the year.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Maya Skinner is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Maya joined the team in 2019 and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018 with a Bachelor’s in Communication with a focus in Mass Media.

