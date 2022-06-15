 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon
and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
to upper 70s, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Paducah to help Mayfield's rebuilding efforts

PADUCAH, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- The City of Paducah will be helping Mayfield in its rebuilding efforts.

Members of the Council unanimously approved a two-year ordinance during its meeting on Tuesday, June 14th. 

Through an interlocal agreement, Paducah will provide building inspections, building plan review, and fill out necessary paperwork. 

More than 700 structures had extensive damage or destroyed. While 400, had minor damage after the December 10th tornado. 

Mayor George Bray says leaders in Mayfield reached out to him early on asking for the assistance. 

"Mayfield is paying us for any services that we provide," he explains. "It's a very equitable arrangement, but at the same time, we're offering our services."

This is now in effect and will last through June 30th of 2024, and can be extended once for an additional three years.

However, that extension must be made 90 days before the agreement expires and approved by the Paducah City Council. 

