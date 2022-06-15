Paducah to help Mayfield's rebuilding efforts

PADUCAH, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- The City of Paducah will be helping Mayfield in its rebuilding efforts.
Members of the Council unanimously approved a two-year ordinance during its meeting on Tuesday, June 14th.
Through an interlocal agreement, Paducah will provide building inspections, building plan review, and fill out necessary paperwork.
More than 700 structures had extensive damage or destroyed. While 400, had minor damage after the December 10th tornado.
Mayor George Bray says leaders in Mayfield reached out to him early on asking for the assistance.
"Mayfield is paying us for any services that we provide," he explains. "It's a very equitable arrangement, but at the same time, we're offering our services."
This is now in effect and will last through June 30th of 2024, and can be extended once for an additional three years.
However, that extension must be made 90 days before the agreement expires and approved by the Paducah City Council.
