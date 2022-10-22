 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue on Sunday...

With no rain in the forecast until Monday night, moderate to
severe drought conditions will continue. Although minimum relative
humidity values will primarily remain above 30 percent, gusty
south winds will again result in elevated fire danger across the
region Sunday.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Week eight college football scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Murray, SIU, SEMO graphic

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The college football season is well-underway, and News 3 has all the scores you need to know.

SOUTH DAKOTA 27, SIU 24 - The Salukis lost in a heartbreaker, snapping the team's five-game win streak, and bringing the club's overall record to 5-3.

SEMO 51, Northwestern State 16 - The Red Hawks extend their win streak to six games. Running back Geno Hess proved too much for the Demons to handle, rushing for over 200 yards and three TD's.

LINDENWOOD 33, Murray State 18 - The Racers fail to score their first win of the season. 

Tags

Recommended for you