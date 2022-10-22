Week eight college football scoreboard

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The college football season is well-underway, and News 3 has all the scores you need to know.
SOUTH DAKOTA 27, SIU 24 - The Salukis lost in a heartbreaker, snapping the team's five-game win streak, and bringing the club's overall record to 5-3.
SEMO 51, Northwestern State 16 - The Red Hawks extend their win streak to six games. Running back Geno Hess proved too much for the Demons to handle, rushing for over 200 yards and three TD's.
LINDENWOOD 33, Murray State 18 - The Racers fail to score their first win of the season.