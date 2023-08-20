SEMO Redhawks defense focused on turnovers this season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The college football season is quickly approaching. Saturday was our last weekend without football for a while.
SEMO's season gets underway in two weeks. Last year the Redhawks forced 16 turnovers, 11 for interceptions.
Creating even more turnovers this year has been a main point of emphasis here for the Redhawks and is something the team is stressing as they enter 2023.
Fans know just how special this defensive unit can be. They saw it firsthand here on Saturday during the team's scrimmage. The red and black had four interceptions and they all came in the first half.
"Can't have those kinds of turnovers but they really weren't bad they were really the defense making great plays. That was our to get better plan, we didn't force that many turnovers a year ago and this whole spring, summer, fall camp, this defense has done a great job there," head coach, Tom Matukewicz said.
"We just told ourselves we are going to play the ball more this year. Just in the back end but Norman's interception, that's just what Norman do," Senior Cornerback Ty Leonard added.
Bryce Norman added, "Honestly, we just went out there and made plays Like we had 3 one hand interceptions you don't usually get that in one half and then we had another pick on top of that and usually if you get four picks in one half, you're going to have a pretty good chance at winning the ball game."
"Real feisty, like they are always just coming at you that is just something that other offenses should be worried about and our backend, our DB's stepped up and made some plays," Senior Wide Receiver Damoriea Vick said.
The Redhawks will need to make a ton of big plays on both sides of the ball if they want to start the season with a win.
SEMO visits reigning Big 12 Conference Champion Kansas State to open the year. That game kicks off on Sept. 2.