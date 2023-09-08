Murphysboro improves to 3-0 after 35-9 home win over Benton

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Red Devils football team remains unbeaten following a 35-9 win over the Benton Rangers Friday night.
The game's opening kickoff was muffed by a Benton player and recovered by Murphysboro to begin the game but the Red Devils failed to score off the turnover.
Benton punted the ball to end its opening drive and Murphysboro's Karmelo Abernathy returned it 29 yards. Abernathy later scored on a 28-yard catch and run and a two-point conversion made it 8-0 for the game's first score.
But the Rangers responded. On 3rd & 8 at its own 34, quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas threw it over the middle to wide receiver Luke Barry who made a jumping grab and moved the chains with a 41-yard gain.
Facing a 3rd & 11 at the Murphysboro 26, Kouzoukas stayed in the pocket and found AJ Craven for a 24-yard pass completion. Offensive lineman Izaiah Dalton would punch it in for the 2-yard score making it 8-7.
During its next drive, Murphysboro played some tricks. On 2nd & 11, quarterback Gibson Fager handed it to Tyjaire Kellum going right who then pitched it to Josh Cano on the reverse.
Cano scampered 43 yards for the touchdown with the PAT pushing the score to 15-7 in favor of Murphysboro.
With 20 seconds left in the first quarter, Benton's Craven received the handoff at the Ranger 26 when a big hit by Murphyboro's Sam Herring popped the ball out and forced a fumble that was recovered by the Red Devils.
Murphysboro would score a few plays later on a 10-yard touchdown run from Lucas Kinsman making the score 22-7.
Benton got two points off a safety after Murphysboro tried to punt deep in their own red zone and the snap sailed over the punter's head and out of bounds making the score 22-9 at the break.
Murphysboro would go on to win 35-9 and improve to 3-0 on the season. It's the 75th career victory for head coach Gary Carter. The Red Devils are at home again next week hosting the Massac County Patriots (1-2).
Benton falls to 1-2 as they prepare to head home welcome Du Quoin (3-0) next week.