Murphysboro beats Carbondale 41-20

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Red Devils comfortably beat their longtime rival, the Carbondale Terriers, 41-20.
The Red Devils scoring spree began after an interception by cornerback Ethan Sunny. Murphysboro took advantage of the turnover, ending the drive with rushing touchdown by running back Devin Plummet, increasing their lead to 15-3.
Murphysboro quarterback Drew Caldwell completed a pass to wide receiver Austin DeDecker, where he fights through multiple tackles for a 50-yard gain. The Red Devils continue to impose their will, as running back Kevin Hale scores another touchdown, cementing Murphysboro's win.