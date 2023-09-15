Mt. Vernon ends losing skid with 33-24 win over Collinsville

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WSIL) -- No quarterback no problem.
The Mount Vernon Rams overcame injuries and relied on defense and running to win their home opener over the Collinsville Kahoks 33-24.
The Rams won the toss and deferred to Collinsville to start with the Kahoks ending their first drive on a three-and-out and a punt.
After the short punt, Mt. Vernon got to the 25-yard line where they handed the ball to sophomore running back Josh Crowder for the score. The point-after-attempt would make it 7-0 Rams.
Later in the first quarter the Kahoks faced a 4th & 12 situation. Quarterback Darren Pennell, one of the top passing leaders in IHSA, was sacked by Ronald King III for the turnover on downs.
Mt. Vernon both it's starting and backup quarterback in Weeks 3 and 4 leaving the Rams without a signal caller. Wide receiver Jayden Morales stepped up and threw a deep ball to Cole Timmons setting up the Rams near the goal.
The Rams would punch it in from a yard out and lead 14-0. Collinsville would respond on its next drive with a score highlighted by a 45-yard catch and run by wideout Amari Rodgers Parrot.
In the second quarter, the Kahoks forced a fumble with Chase Reynolds scooping it up and scoring from 64 yards out. But another failed two-point conversion made the score 14-12.
The Rams would outscore the Kahoks in the second half 19-12.
Heading into kickoff Mt. Vernon had been mired in a two-game losing streak after a season opening win over Waterloo. Collinsville had won two straight after losing to Belleville East in the final minute of the season opener.
The game marked the first meeting between the teams since 1943 during the Roosevelt Administration with Mt. Vernon winning that game 40-0.