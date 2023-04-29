Indianapolis Colts 2023 Draft Class

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WSIL) -- The 2023 NFL Draft is underway, and News 3 has coverage of every Indianapolis Colts selection.
The 2022 Indianapolis Colts were supposed to be a playoff contender. After QB Carson Wents was sent to Washington following the Colts' 2021 season, the team had a hole at QB. The Colts signed former MVP Matt Ryan, and Ryan was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle. The puzzle, it soon became evident, depicted disaster: the Colts stumbled to a 3-5-1 record before firing the club's head coach Frank Reich. Indianapolis bowed out of the season with a whimper, only winning one game the rest of the year.
As horrible as last year went for the team, the Colts still have talent, and plenty of it. Wide receiver Michael Pittman and running back Jonathan Taylor are still studs at their respective positions, and the Colts have a great, battle-tested defense.
With a few major additions through the draft, the Colts could be running buck wild into the playoffs once more.
Round 1, Pick 4: Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, Florida - The Colts needed a QB? Now they got one. Richardson is easily the most high-risk, high-reward quarterback in the draft. Richardson has incredible talent that could give the Colts an MVP-type player; Richardson also is the most raw, unrefined QB taken in the first round, which was a major red flag for some teams. If Indianapolis properly nurtures Richardson's skill, the Colts could be real Super Bowl contenders very soon.
Round 2, Pick 44: Julius Brents, Cornerback, Kansas State - The Colts desperately needed corner help after All-Pro Stephon Gilmore was traded to Dallas, and Brents seems poised to fill the hole. Brents recorded four interceptions and was a first-team all-Big 12 selection this past season.
Round 3, Pick 79: Josh Downs, Wide Receiver, North Carolina - The Colts wanted more production out of the receiver position, and it seems that they will get just that. Downs had two stellar seasons at North Carolina, and last season he pulled in a whopping 94 catches for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned second-team all-ACC honors for his play.
Round 4, Pick 110: Blake Freeland, Offensive Tackle, BYU - Freeland is a versatile lineman who will provide depth to a shallow offensive line unit in Indianapolis. Freeland played both left and right tackle through his career at BYU.
Round 4, Pick 110: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Defensive Tackle, Northwestern - Versatility is the name of the Colts' game, and Adebawore fits that perfectly. He was a bit of a fan favorite during draft weekend for his unique blend of immense strength and shifty speed. He could be a surprise impact player for the Colts this season.
Round 5, Pick 138: Darius Rush, Cornerback, South Carolina - Rush is a big, tough corner who will add needed depth to the Colts' cornerback room as he develops. Rush snagged two interceptions and broke up seven passes in his 2022 campaign.
This column will be updated as the draft continues.