Du Quoin running back earns week two WSIL Athlete of the Week award

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Du Quoin High School junior, Triston Webb is the first running back to get the WSIL Athlete of the Week award this season.
Webb had a major impact on the ground in the Indians 42-38 win over Harrisburg, running for 181 yards and five touchdowns. This included the go-ahead score with 7.6 seconds left in the game.
His impressive performance earns him our week two WSIL Athlete of the Week award.
"It feels great, getting it, and it would not have been without my guards and my whole team staying together. Everybody just had to stick together, and nobody gave up. It was a close game until the end, but we came up with the last touchdown," said Webb.
Indians head coach, Logan Spain is off to a great start in his first year with the team. He says Webb is not the most outspoken player, but there is no one he rather have in his backfield.
"You won’t hear much from Triston off the field, it’s kind of funny, sometimes we kind of call him Eeyore because he just walks around, and doesn’t say much, but when the lights are on and we’re practicing, he’s going to give everything he’s got he’s really bought into what we’re doing here, I’m glad Triston’s on our team, that’s for sure,” said Spain.
With his five touchdowns on Friday night, Webb not only lifted the Indians to a last-second win over the Bulldogs, he was also thinking of former DQHS football player, Ashton Smith, who passed away in July. He wore the same number as Webb, number five.
"I just did it for Ashton Smith, the touchdowns, A5 forever," said Webb.
The Indians will look to improve to 3-0 on Friday when they host Herrin for their home-opener at 7 p.m.