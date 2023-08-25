Carterville gets first win of the season over Benton

BENTON, Ill. -- Football made its return to our region on Friday night, and we are excited it did.
We start our coverage with a pair of teams who reached the playoffs last year, Carterville and Benton.
This week one matchup was at the home of the Rangers this year. Last season, Carterville handed Benton its only regular season loss. BCHS looking for some revenge in week one.
This game was all defense early, first Lions play of the game, quarterback Brandon Skelcher fakes the camera out, but three Rangers swarm him for the sack. Benton was pumped up after that start.
Benton's offense on the field for the first time, Bradon Wakey in Tiffin Kouzoukas' face, he uses his height to break up this pass. Still score-less halfway through the first quarter.
Final minutes of the first quarter, Skelcher hits Nickolas Bisching on the slant, he gets past three Rangers before he goes out of bounds at the 25. Lions on the move.
Two plays later, this play looks like it is over, but the senior quarterback somehow finds Bisching all alone in the end zone for 6. Lions score their first points of the season.
The CHS student section loving what they're seeing, that would be the only score of the first half after the extra point was blocked.
The Lions go on to with their season-opener 27-12 the final.