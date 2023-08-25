 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Carterville gets first win of the season over Benton

  • Updated
  • 0

Lions win 27-12 in season opener
Carterville @ Benton

BENTON, Ill. -- Football made its return to our region on Friday night, and we are excited it did.

We start our coverage with a pair of teams who reached the playoffs last year, Carterville and Benton.

This week one matchup was at the home of the Rangers this year. Last season, Carterville handed Benton its only regular season loss. BCHS looking for some revenge in week one. 

This game was all defense early, first Lions play of the game, quarterback Brandon Skelcher fakes the camera out, but three Rangers swarm him for the sack. Benton was pumped up after that start.

Benton's offense on the field for the first time, Bradon Wakey in Tiffin Kouzoukas' face, he uses his height to break up this pass. Still score-less halfway through the first quarter.

Final minutes of the first quarter, Skelcher hits Nickolas Bisching on the slant, he gets past three Rangers before he goes out of bounds at the 25. Lions on the move.

Two plays later, this play looks like it is over, but the senior quarterback somehow finds Bisching all alone in the end zone for 6. Lions score their first points of the season.

The CHS student section loving what they're seeing, that would be the only score of the first half after the extra point was blocked.

The Lions go on to with their season-opener 27-12 the final.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you