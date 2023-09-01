 Skip to main content
Carmi improves to 2-0 after 18-8 win over Hamilton County

CARMI, Ill. (WSIL) -- Carmi-White County Senior High School notched another victory defeating Hamilton County Senior High School 18-8 at Henderson-Jeffries Field in Carmi.

The Foxes (0-2) looked to bounce back after a Week 1 loss to Sesser-Valier-Waltonville by using their defense against a Bulldogs (2-0) offense that exploded for 52 points in a win last week over Flora.

In the first quarter, Hamilton County blocked the Bulldogs punt attempt and recovered the ball at the Bulldog's own 6-yard line. The Foxes would score on a rushing touchdown by Hunter Graves.

Carmi responded two drives later with a 60-yard drive capped by a 7-yard touchdown run from Noah Pollard. The Foxes stuffed the Bulldogs offense a few yards from the goal line to preserve an 8-6 lead.

In the second quarter, quarterback Noah Driscoll kept it himself for the score making it 12-6. The Foxes once again stopped a Bulldog two-point conversion.

Despite not converting their extra points, Carmi pitched a shutout in the second half and held on to win 18-8.

Carmi was scheduled to play Vienna in Week 3 before the Eagles canceled their varsity season. The Bulldogs will next play September 15 against Sesser-Valier-Waltonville.

Hamilton County searches for its first win next week when it takes on Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton (0-2). The tornadoes fell to Flora 20-14.

