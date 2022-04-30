2022 Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Class

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WSIL) -- The Indianapolis Colts brought in some firepower through the NFL Draft this weekend.
The Colts are an extremely talented and well-run organization from top to bottom. General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich are regarded as some of the best in the league in their respective positions. The defense is well-coached and very disciplined, and is led by one of the best young linebackers in the league, Darius Leonard. The offense is an entirely different story, however. While they have very good pieces in place like Michael Pittman, Jonathan Taylor, and Quenton Nelson, the Colts have not been able to fit in the most important piece: the quarterback.
The inconsistent play coming from the most important position in football is what made the Colts fall well short of expectations last year, faltering to a 9-8 record, just missing the playoffs.
The Colts looked to fix the issue this offseason by bringing in former MVP Matt Ryan to helm the position, and bringing in some young talent from this year's draft. While the Colts did not have a first round pick this year, they do have eight total draft picks.
Round 2 (53): Alec Pierce - WR - Cincinnati - Pierce is a big, physical receiver that can grab tough catches in traffic. He will be a great safety blanket for QB Matt Ryan to throw to.
Round 3 (73): Jelani Woods - TE - Virginia - Woods has a big frame that will make an easy target for the QB in the passing game. He will be a developmental project, with the potential to play on special teams.
Round 3 (77): Bernhard Raimann - OT - Central Michigan - Raimann has very impressive athleticism and has really sound fundamentals. He is known for his intelligence, so he should adapt quickly and be a solid protector of the quarterback for the Colts for years to come.
Round 3 (96): Nick Cross - S - Maryland - Cross has a combination of size and speed that is rare for the position. He could seriously compete for the starting safety spot.
Round 5 (159): Eric Johnson - DT - Missouri State - Johnson has great strength to engage blockers, and has the ability to quickly recover from unfavorable positions and make an impact. An interesting prospect who may make an impact sooner than later.
Round 6 (192): Andrew Ogletree - TE - Youngstown State - Ogletree is a really fluid athlete, but he desperately needs to improve his catching and blocking ability. He is a developmental project that may turn into something more.
Round 6 (216): Curtis Brooks - DT - Cincinnati - Overall, Brooks is a very solid defensive tackle who performed well in college. A solid contributor.
Round 7 (239): Rodney Thomas ll - S - Yale - Solid safety who could contribute on special teams.