Southern Illinois Summer Twilight Series highlights diverse farming enterprises

SIMPSON, Ill. - Do you grow and sell fresh products locally? Are you considering diversifying your farming operation? Would you like to get to know your local farmer? Join University of Illinois Extension educators as they team up with area farmers to provide four monthly evening meetings to highlight and demonstrate diverse farming enterprises across southern Illinois.
The series will allow participants to experience different types of production and marketing practices utilized by southern Illinois producers. By meeting on working farms, participants have the opportunity for a “hands-on” learning experience and a chance to ask questions. Throughout the four twilight meetings, growers and Extension educators will provide information on the following topics: hydroponic vegetable production, value-added products from orchards, high tunnel production, pasture-raised livestock, and poultry.
At each meeting, individuals will have a networking opportunity which is an important step in forming relationships with other local enterprises. This opportunity helps to increase business for both parties, grow the capacity of our local foods and small farms, and support a stronger, more sustainable regional economy.
The meetings are scheduled monthly on Monday evenings, May through August, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates at the locations listed below:
May 16, 2022 - Little River Farm, 326 County Road 1200 E., New Haven, Ill. – hydroponic vegetable production
June 20, 2022 - Glacier’s End, 18538 Pittsburg Rd., Johnston City, Ill. – value-added products from orchards.
July 11, 2022 - Feather’s Farm, 5924 J Rd., Waterloo, Ill. – pasture-raised eggs and high tunnel and field vegetable production.
August 15, 2022 - The Flock Farm, 460 McDuffee Lane, Anna, Ill. – pasture-raised livestock and poultry.
There is no cost to attend these in-person programs, but registration is required. To register online for any or all of the meetings in this series, visit go.illinois.edu/2022TwilightSeries or call 618-695-2441.
If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please contact Bronwyn Aly at baly@illinois.edu.
Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your needs.