Johnson county man still farming at 95 years old

JOHNSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Most would consider themselves fortunate to live to 95 years old and still be healthy, but one Vienna resident is taking it a step further. He's still working to help his family.
Owen Lee Webb is 95 years, 7 months, 3 weeks and six days old. Life is precious and every day counts, so Webb makes the most out every 24 hours.
It's spring time so for him that means spending his days farming, which is something he grew up with.
Webb was born on October 21, 1926 to a farmer in Buncombe, "My dad farmed and back in them days we had teams, we didn't have tractors."
That's until the late 1930's when horses faded out and tractors became more common place. But new technology didn't necessarily mean -- safer.
"I had a mishap with a load truck," he remembers. "I should have been killed right then, but I didn't get a scratch."
He hung up his overalls in 1944 trading them for a Navy uniform sailing the south Pacific during World War II. He traveled more than 80,000 miles on the ocean.
When Webb returned, his calling was to marry his high school sweet heart and start his own farm. Eventually looking after 1,700 acres of corn, soy, wheat and cattle.
"I like to see the grain come out of the ground, grow, produce," he explains.
Long days in the fields but family was and still is a priority including his two sons and two daughters -- Debra Goddard and Kathy Anderson.
"Dad was always willing to come in, have fun," Goddard recalls. "Joke around and play games. Those kinds of things. He knew how to work, but he also knew how to play."
While he's passed down the farm to his children and grandchildren, he still helps out. Whether its in the fields on the tractor, or as he puts it, whatever to-do list that's handed to him.
"We feel very blessed and honored that he can fulfill his purpose," Anderson chimes in. "He believes his purpose is to serve God and farm the land."
Giving Webb a sense of accomplishment at the end of each day that he's left a legacy.
"It means a lot," he adds. "Makes you think that you've done something in your life that helps the younger generation."