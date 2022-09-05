Missing helicopter could be down in western Kentucky

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Emergency management officials in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, are asking residents to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot.
Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said contact has been lost with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend.
The pilot, David Stone, took off from Coeur Airport in St. Louis, Missouri around Noon Saturday. He stopped in Sparta, Illinois and called his wife and reported no issues. He said he was headed to Glasgow, Ky to fuel again before heading to Knoxville, Tennessee. That was the last contact anyone has had with Stone.
A ping of the iPad that was with Stone was requested. The last known pinged location was near the Warren/Edmonson County line near Chalybeate. No contact has been made as of 12:48 p.m. Monday.
Hunters saw the helicopter and said it was flying southeasterly, so emergency officials in Muhlenberg County and surrounding areas are asking residents to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and Mr. Stone.
Anyone who finds helicopter wreckage or a landed helicopter on your property is asked to contact local law enforcement. You are asked not to tamper with anything, just provide aid to Mr. Stone.
- Missing person
- David Stone
- White male
- 5'7 155 lbs
- Clean shaven
- Military veteran
- Missing aircraft
- Blue Jetexec
- Tail # N162NH