Thompsonville students build and install little free libraries for public use

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois community now has more opportunities for children and adults to read some books thanks to the help from some local high school students.
High school students from the Thompsonville Community School District built two little libraries for their community in their construction trades class.
On Tuesday, May 9, the students then went out and installed the little libraries in specific locations to help better serve their community.
Ann Schwengel said the project was sponsored by the Community of Christ Church with the goal being to provide reading opportunities for children through adults.
Thompsonville is a village in Franklin County with a population of 543 people according to the 2010 census.
Currently, the community does not have a public library. These little libraries will be available for everyone in the community and the surrounding area.
One little library was placed at the Community of Christ Church while the second little library is located at the Thompsonville Village Hall.
Schwengel said the little libraries will be stocked with books in a couple of weeks. She said it's easy to use as you can drive up, choose a book and return it when you are finished with it.