Suspect in Charleston shooting charged with murder

CHARLESTON (WSIL) -- Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a Sunday shooting in Charleston.
On Monday afternoon, Charleston Police arrested 21-year-old Tyrese Tate of Cape Girardeau.
On Sunday, police learned of a serious crash in Sikeston, Missouri. 18-year-old Zionta Haynes was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.
Police later learned Haynes was shot on West Ada Street in Charleston and was involved in the crash while being transported to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Tate is facing murder, assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon charge. He is being held in the Mississippi County Jail.
This investigation is still active, anyone with information is urged to contact the Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.