Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deadly Illinois parade shooting

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values
up to 111.
* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky
and southern Illinois along and west of a Mt Vernon Illinois
to Mayfield Kentucky line.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
